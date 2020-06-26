Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.