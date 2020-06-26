Lition Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and IDEX. Lition has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $833,627.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,202.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.02516370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.02517956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00471708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00698506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00610959 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.