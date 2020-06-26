Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.40

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by an average of 922.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

