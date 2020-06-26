Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Nomura from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of LOW opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $137.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

