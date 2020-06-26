Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) CEO Purchases $206,500.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen I. Chazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen I. Chazen purchased 15,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,811,000 after buying an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after buying an additional 888,585 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after buying an additional 1,707,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 596,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.