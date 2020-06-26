Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,109,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

