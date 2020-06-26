ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,682 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.55% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

