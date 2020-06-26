Marathon Petroleum Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after buying an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

