Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,730 shares of company stock worth $3,203,349. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

