Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow Sells 1,246 Shares

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MAS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,213,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

