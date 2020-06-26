Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Sells $12,137,996.70 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MA opened at $298.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.97. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

