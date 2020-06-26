Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

MTDR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

