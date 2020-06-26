Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 36995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.