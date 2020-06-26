Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Materion by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.