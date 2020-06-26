Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,127,000 after buying an additional 187,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

