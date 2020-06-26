Maximine Coin Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Maximine Coin has a market capitalization of $270,743.05 and approximately $289.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

