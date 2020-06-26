MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $26,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.