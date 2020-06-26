Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

