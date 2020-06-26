Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,265 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 448.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

