Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 593.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

