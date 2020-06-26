Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

