Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1,417.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,573,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,244 shares of company stock worth $14,495,543 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

