Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,083 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 532,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

STWD opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

