Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,150,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

