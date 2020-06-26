Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 59,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.20.

ROP stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

