Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,378 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 232.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 451,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 371,600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

