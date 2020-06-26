Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,285,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,172 shares of company stock worth $19,447,802 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

