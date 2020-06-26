Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 96.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $101.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

