Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

