Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2,671.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,947 shares of company stock worth $2,909,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

