Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

