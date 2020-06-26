Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $167.47 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

