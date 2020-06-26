Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

