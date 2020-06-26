Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1,167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after buying an additional 365,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $389,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

