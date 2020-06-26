Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

