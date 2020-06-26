Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354,486 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $3,795,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

