Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 233.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of RBB Bancorp worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $62,550.00. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $273,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

