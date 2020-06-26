Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.08 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

