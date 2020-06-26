Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trueblue by 183.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trueblue by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trueblue by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.77. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

