Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,462 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 24,476.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $14.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

