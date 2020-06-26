Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of CPK opened at $86.42 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

