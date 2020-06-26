Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,345,646 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $45.80 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

