Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

