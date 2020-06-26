Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,249 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $39,982.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,261.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.