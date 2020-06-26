Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,413 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

WM stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

