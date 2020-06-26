Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,363,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after buying an additional 66,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 369.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 116,282 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

