Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,110,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 263,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,915 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 345,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

