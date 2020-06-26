Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

