Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Caroline Silver Buys 5,000 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Caroline Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £15,150 ($19,282.17).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.71. Meggitt plc has a one year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($8.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.86) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.35) to GBX 314 ($4.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 346.50 ($4.41).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

