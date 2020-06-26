Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 810 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Leidos by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

LDOS stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

